Hyderabad: False bomb scare foils ‘smuggling bid’, 1.5 kg gold recovered

An unattended bag at the international terminal of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sent the security staff into a tizzy Sunday morning.

Though the initial bomb scare turned out to be false, CISF personnel stumbled upon 1.5 kg gold concealed inside a customised motor in the bag. Officials now suspect it to be a failed attempt of gold smuggling.

CISF personnel observed the bag in the CCTV camera installed at belt-5 of the international arrival terminal around 7.30 am, and informed the bomb detection and disposal squad for inspection.

While no explosive was detected, a customized motor was found inside the bag on physical examination, an official statement said.

Due to the irregular weight of the customised motor, the bomb detection and disposal squad informed Custom officials at the airport. The CISF officials, meanwhile, screened the bag through X-BIS and found suspicious material inside the motor.

The motor was dismantled and upon scratching its components further, the metal parts turned out to be gold. “Around 1.5 kg gold was concealed inside the motor parts. The gold was handed over to Customs officials,” said the statement.

