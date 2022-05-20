Recap: How 2019 Hyderabad gangrape accused were ‘deliberately’ shot dead by police

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of four men, accused of raping and killing a veterinarian in Hyderabad in 2019, has submitted a report stating that it believes the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with knowledge that the firing would invariably result in death.

The commission, headed by former apex court judge Justice V S Sirpurkar, has recommended action against 10 police officers who accompanied the four accused — Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, and cousins Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen — to the crime scene. It also said it disbelieves that the four accused assaulted the accompanying police officers by allegedly snatching their weapons and firing at them.

The case dates back to November 2019, when the four accused were arrested for allegedly raping and killing a veterinarian by smothering her and later burning her body. The incident took place on November 27, while the accused were arrested on November 29. The crime had sparked national outrage and brought back memories of the December 2016 gangrape in the national capital.

In the early hours of December 6, the four accused were taken to Chattapally, around 30 kilometres from Hyderabad, where the alleged rape and murder took place. The police said the accused were taken to the scene of the crime when it was still dark “to avoid confrontation with the public”. During the recce, the police claimed the accused tried to snatch their pistols and were killed in subsequent exchange of fire.

At the time, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the exchange of fire in the dark lasted about 10 minutes. He said the accused tried to “confuse” the police party regarding where they had buried the woman’s phone, power bank and wrist watch, which constitute “crucial” evidence. Sajjanar claimed the accused pelted stones, sticks and other material at the police.

With questions arising over the alleged encounter, the case reached the Supreme Court the same month. The apex court appointed a 3-member commission, which also included former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, for inquiry into the incident.