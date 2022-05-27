Thousands attend Hyderabad event to mark 25-day countdown to international yoga day

Thousands of people from all walks of life joined the Yoga Utsav at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday to mark the 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. The event was organised by the Ministry of Ayush with the active support from the Telangana government.

The event saw participation by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the chief guest; Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, G Kishan Reddy and Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai; and state Health Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao.

The event was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush. The session was directed by Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, director of the institute. The Utsav, whose theme is “make yoga a part of your life”, was attended by many celebrities from the world of sports like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, K Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy from badminton; Mithali Raj, HS Pranoy, Pragyan Ojha from cricket; Naina Jaswal from table tennis; and Mukesh from hockey. Also, celebrities from the world of cinema and culture like Manchu Vishnu, Mogalaiah, Sandeep Kishan, Nikhil Siddharth, Lavanya Tripathy and Dil Raj performed yoga along with others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “We are really happy to witness thousands of Hyderabad residents coming out to perform yoga, which has certainly enthused many more to join this movement. We must celebrate our rich heritage by making yoga a part of our lives. It enriches our health and mind. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, yoga has got the necessary platform, which has helped build the brand India image. The success of today’s event will give further momentum towards the eighth International Day of Yoga on 21st June in Mysuru, where our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will lead the elaborate celebration of yoga by enthusiasts and practitioners across the world. The idea behind this Yoga Utsav is to encourage people to take up yoga, a wonderful gift of our thousands of years of civilisation, so that they can enrich their quality of life. We must join this beautiful movement, envisioned by our leader, Modiji, towards building a happier and healthier India.”

The Yoga Utsavs were also organised at five archaeological sites viz. Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)) across India. The curtain raiser event to mark the 100-day countdown was held on March 13 while a 75-day countdown event was organised at the Red Fort in Delhi. This was followed by a 50- day countdown event at the Shiva Doul temple complex in Sivasagar, Assam, on May 2. On the International Day of Yoga, Modi will lead a mass yoga demonstration at Mysuru in Karnataka. The ministry is also planning to organise a digital yoga exhibition at Mysuru to showcase the highlights of all previous editions of the International Day of Yoga.

Sonowal announced another major attraction, known as Guardian Ring, whereby the yoga day celebrations happening across the world will be relayed. Every year, the Indian missions abroad organise yoga activities on the International Day of Yoga. The Guardian Ring activity will string together the feeds from different missions. The streaming will be initiated from Japan, the land of the rising sun, at 6 am local time and move westward. As and when the sun rises, events from the other countries will be streamed. There will be a live telecast on DD India. “The Guardian Ring underlines the ‘one sun, one earth’ concept and showcases the unification power of yoga. As part of our run-up events, as many as 25 crores or more would join Yoga Utsavs at 75 iconic places across India as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” added the minister.

All ministries of the government, defence forces and other uniformed service organisations are working together to make this movement towards wellness through yoga a grand success.

In order to bring everyone within the ambit of this movement, the ministry is planning to engage all the gram panchayats across the country, taking the movement beyond the urban areas and into the heart of India.