Hyderabad: Even children at risk of rheumatoid arthritis, say experts

Rheumatologists attending a two-day conference in Hyderabad have said that nowadays even children are at risk of getting rheumatoid arthritis. The two-day rheumatology conference was held at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Secunderabad on April 9 and 10 and was attended by the country’s top rheumatologists.

Dr V Sarath Chandra Mouli, clinical director, department of clinical immunology & rheumatology at KIMS, said that most people think only adults are affected by rheumatoid arthritis but nowadays even young children are getting affected by it, he said.

Dr Suma Balan, paediatric rheumatologist, said: “Rheumatology is not understood by the general public. Children cannot express themselves well regarding these issues. But there is a good chance that they also can get arthritis. Stiffness in the hands and legs, long fever, and decreased eyesight are some of the symptoms which should be taken care of. Parents should take their children to a rheumatologist and get evaluated.”

Dr Rajkiran Dudam, senior rheumatologist, Hyderabad Rheumatology Centre, said: “Other parts in the body also get affected due to this problem. Timely treatment is a must. It starts like common arthritis, but slowly affects skin, eyes, lungs, and heart. Sometimes it may become fatal too. April is rheumatology awareness month. If the diagnosis is late like six months to one year, other organs will be damaged. By the time they come to a rheumatologist, they cannot revive the other organs that are damaged. So, early detection of problems is the most important aspect. This is an autoimmune disease. It starts slowly but rises gradually,” he said.

Dr Mouli said: “So many changes have come in the treatment of these problems for the last two decades. Patients can lead a normal life post-treatment. They can pursue studies, do jobs, marry, or do anything. The number of rheumatology specialists is also very low in our country. Nearly 20,000 doctors are needed as per our population, but only around 800 are available to date. More training centres are needed. Governments should come forward and open such centres. Some post-Covid issues are also there. Vaccines are also affecting some people with rheumatology issues, but it is very rare. There is a myth that steroid usage in rheumatology suppresses the immune system and they get other problems. But it is not true. Patients suffering from rheumatology issues have the same level of risk as the general public,’’ he pointed out.

Dr B G Dharmanand, senior consultant at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru and president of Indian Rheumatology Association, said: “women are more prone to rheumatology related issues like arthritis, SLE and others. These are problematic both to the patients and their family members. Patients with rheumatological diseases can also get Covid. But, most of the patients are not at risk of severe Covid. There is a small chance that Covid can worsen autoimmune diseases. Post-Covid, some are suffering from tiredness, and body pains for a long time. Very few can develop rheumatological diseases. There are more than 200 rheumatology diseases. This is a relatively new speciality in India. There is no adequate awareness even among some non-rheumatology doctors too. There is a misconception that most rheumatology diseases have no cure. A lot of research has been done in the last 20 years. Very effective treatment has come in rheumatology. We are planning to have conferences and public awareness programmes to educate the public about this problem.”