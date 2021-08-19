scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

Hyderabad encounter: Commission asks state government to submit evidence

The alleged police encounter had killed four persons accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Chatanpally on December 6, 2019.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
August 19, 2021 1:08:52 pm
hyderabad rape, hyderabad veterinarian rape, hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder, telangana encounter, telanagana police, telangana rape accused encounter, indian expressThe four men were killed in an alleged encounter with the Cyberabad police on December 6.

The Supreme Court-appointed Justice V S Sirpurkar Commission, probing the alleged police encounter of four persons accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Chatanpally on December 6, 2019, Wednesday asked the state government to present its evidence to the Commission at its office in Telangana High Court on August 21.

The commission will examine 18 witnesses on August 26, 27, and 28. According to a note from the secretary, the commission has completed the collection of records and will now record the evidence.

Also Read |Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: A timeline since November 27 to ‘encounter’

The four men were killed in an exchange of fire by Cyberabad Police in the early hours of December 6, 2019. The incident took place when they were taken to the Chatanpally underpass, 60km away from Hyderabad, on the National Highway towards Bangalore, where they had set her body on fire to erase all evidence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The woman’s partially burnt body was recovered on November 28 and a day later, all the four accused were arrested. According to police, the four men grabbed the guns from the police party and tried to attack them in an attempt to escape. Their bodies were recovered from the agriculture fields around half a kilometre away from the underpass.

Also Read |Hyderabad rape-murder accused shot dead: How the ‘encounter’ unfolded

A total of 1,333 affidavits from the general public and 103 from police and government officials, witnesses and doctors have been collected. The voluminous record of the investigation by the SIT, CDRs, medical reports, forensic and ballistic reports have also been collected by the commission.

Also Read |‘Taliban-style’ justice has no place under Constitution: Retd judges on Hyderabad encounter

Considering the prevailing circumstances arising out of the pandemic, the commission has resolved to commence hearings in a hybrid form, wherein, some witnesses will be examined in the physical presence of the commission and some virtually. Till now, the commission has held 16 virtual hearings and passed orders in 24 applications filed by police officials involved in the incident. Hearings were also held on questions of procedure, the note said.

Click here for more

On August 3, a Supreme Court bench allowed six more months for the commission to finish its probe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X