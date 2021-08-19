Hyderabad encounter: Commission asks state government to submit evidence

The Supreme Court-appointed Justice V S Sirpurkar Commission, probing the alleged police encounter of four persons accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Chatanpally on December 6, 2019, Wednesday asked the state government to present its evidence to the Commission at its office in Telangana High Court on August 21.

The commission will examine 18 witnesses on August 26, 27, and 28. According to a note from the secretary, the commission has completed the collection of records and will now record the evidence.

The four men were killed in an exchange of fire by Cyberabad Police in the early hours of December 6, 2019. The incident took place when they were taken to the Chatanpally underpass, 60km away from Hyderabad, on the National Highway towards Bangalore, where they had set her body on fire to erase all evidence.

The woman’s partially burnt body was recovered on November 28 and a day later, all the four accused were arrested. According to police, the four men grabbed the guns from the police party and tried to attack them in an attempt to escape. Their bodies were recovered from the agriculture fields around half a kilometre away from the underpass.

A total of 1,333 affidavits from the general public and 103 from police and government officials, witnesses and doctors have been collected. The voluminous record of the investigation by the SIT, CDRs, medical reports, forensic and ballistic reports have also been collected by the commission.

Considering the prevailing circumstances arising out of the pandemic, the commission has resolved to commence hearings in a hybrid form, wherein, some witnesses will be examined in the physical presence of the commission and some virtually. Till now, the commission has held 16 virtual hearings and passed orders in 24 applications filed by police officials involved in the incident. Hearings were also held on questions of procedure, the note said.

On August 3, a Supreme Court bench allowed six more months for the commission to finish its probe.