2019 Hyderabad ‘fake’ encounter: Police deliberately fired upon accused with intent to kill, says Justice Sirpurkar Commission report

The Justice V S Sirpurkar Commission, set up by the Supreme Court to probe the deaths of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chattanpally in Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27, 2019, has stated in its report that it believes that the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death.

In its report to the Supreme Court, the commission has recommended action against 10 police officers who accompanied the four accused to the crime scene early on December 6, 2019.

The three-member commission noted that it disbelieves that the four accused – Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, and cousins Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen – assaulted the accompanying police officers by allegedly snatching their weapons and firing at them. The commission also noted that Shiva and Naveen were minors at the time of the incident, based on their school records.

“In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspects,” the report states.

The commission has recommended that police officers V Surender, K Narasimha Reddy, Shaik Lal Madhar, Mohammed Sirajuddin, Kocherla Ravi, K Venkateshwarulu, S Arvind Goud, D Janakiram, R Balu Rathod and D Srikanth are to be tried for the offences under Sections 302 (murder) read with 34 IPC, 201 read with 302 IPC and 34 IPC. The commission noted that the different acts committed by each of them were done in furtherance of common intention to kill the deceased suspects.

The commission also said that police officials Shaik Lal Madhar, Mohammed Sirajuddin and Kocherla Ravi, who accompanied the suspects, are liable to be tried for the offence under Section 302 IPC (murder). “These officers cannot take shelter under Section 76 IPC and Exception 3 to Section 300 IPC because their contention that they fired in good faith at the deceased suspects has been disbelieved. Good faith, which is an essential pre-requisite of Section 76 IPC and Exception 3 to Section 300 IPC, is found to be clearly absent,” the commission has said in its report.

It adds that “there did not arise any occasion for exercising the right of private defence”. Consequently, the report says, “there is no question of invocation of Section 96 IPC (firstly) (private defence), 97 IPC (defence of property), 100 IPC (assault) and Exception 3 to Section 300 IPC read with Section 6 IPC. In view of the fact that the Commission has disbelieved that the deceased suspects assaulted the policemen and attempted to escape, the actions of the police officers in deliberately firing at the deceased suspects, is not justified in light of Sections 46 CrPC read with 60 CrPC. In view of the fact that the Commission has disbelieved that the deceased suspects fired upon the policemen, the actions of the police officers in deliberately firing at the deceased suspects, is not justified in light of Sections 149 CrPC,’’ the report states.

The report observes that the officers accompanying the accused to the crime scene were responsible for their safekeeping. “If either by acts or omissions they failed to fulfil their responsibility, then their common intention to cause the deaths of the deceased suspects is established. Their conduct subsequent to the deaths of the deceased suspects in falsifying the record would indicate that not only did they act in furtherance of common intention to give false information in order to screen the offenders but also that, they all acted with the common intention to cause the deaths of the four deceased suspects. Res Ipsa Loquitur (the principle that the mere occurrence of some types of accident is sufficient to imply negligence.),” the report says.

The four accused were shot dead in an alleged encounter under a bridge near Shadnagar early on December 6, 2019. The police had claimed that the accused were taken to the spot to recover articles belonging to the victim, and while they were at the site, the four had attacked the police officials with sticks and stones and then tried to snatch the guns.

Police claimed that the officers opened fire in self-defence, killing all four. On December 12, 2019, the Supreme Court had constituted the three-member commission to probe the incident.