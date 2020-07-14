Hyderabad: Eight arrested for black marketing Covid-19 drugs

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said the accused were involved in blackmarketing generic versions of drugs including Remdesivir, Actemra, and Fabiflu Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said the accused were involved in blackmarketing generic versions of drugs including Remdesivir, Actemra, and Fabiflu

The Hyderabad police Tuesday busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in black marketing emergency drugs meant for the treatment of COVID-19. Eight persons were arrested and goods worth Rs 35.5 lakh seized from their possession, said police.

Speaking at a press conference, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said the accused were involved in blackmarketing generic versions of drugs including Remdesivir, Actemra, and Fabiflu that are actively used in the treatment of novel coronavirus.

The police have recovered 51 Remdesivir 100 mg injections, nine Actemra 400 mg injections and four 80 mg injections, apart from 180 strips of FabiFlu tablets, 100 pieces of COVID-19 rapid testing kits, apart from net cash of Rs 55,000.

Based on a tip-off, the officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force(south zone) with assistance from Chaderghat police apprehended them Tuesday.

According to police, the kingpin of the gang K Venkata Subramanyam alias Phani is the managing director of Sri Medicure Products(OPC) private limited and claims to have purchased the drugs from drug giant Hetero’s unit in Sangareddy on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

It was later found that he was selling the drugs to his associate Santosh Kumar for a certain profit and the drugs passed through various intermediaries before reaching the market and was priced 8 to 10 times the actual price.

Conifer (Remdesivir) was being sold for Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 when the MRP was only Rs 5,400. Similarly, Actemra (Tocilizumab)-400mg injections which cost Rs 40,000 in the market was being sold for Rs 1 lakh. Actemra (Tocilizumab)-80mg injections that were priced at Rs 8000 were being sold for Rs 25,000.

All the arrested accused are either surgical and medical agents, distributors, or commission agents etc. Police said that the Remdesivir drug comes with a consent form that has to be filled and signed by the patient/attendants and concerned doctor at the time of administration of drug. A copy of consent form has to be handed over to patient or attendants. It is the duty of the institution to ensure availability of consent form especially during inspection by CDSCO/DCGI.

