Hyderabad: EFLU students claim denied entry to campus on R-Day, V-C booked

Another student who had already managed to go inside was allegedly identified, abused, and assaulted by the security guards and thrown outside the campus.

The Vice-Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), a central university in Hyderabad, along with other officials was booked for allegedly restraining students from participating in the Republic Day celebrations at the varsity campus.

In their complaint, Porika Vikas, a second-year BA (Spanish) student, Karnati Srinath and Gajula Kumar, two Ph.D. scholars, alleged that they were stopped at gate 2 of the campus on the morning of January 26 when they reached campus to take part in the Republic Day celebrations following a circular from the Registrar that invited students’ participation.

When contacted, OU Inspector L Ramesh Naik said a case is registered and an inquiry is ongoing following a complaint from students on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, the Osmania University police registered a case against the V-C Prof E Suresh Kumar, Registrar (I/c) Prof T Samson, and security personnel under sections 352 (assault or use of criminal force), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On January 26, according to Karnati Srinath, the campus gate was closed for nearly forty students, including foreign students, who reached the campus for Republic Day celebrations. “From 7.30 am, students were waiting outside the campus as the security guards shut the gate on our faces citing instructions from the V-C. Despite showing the Registrar’s circular, we were not allowed inside. Vikas, who had already managed to go inside, was identified, abused, and assaulted by the security guards and thrown outside the campus,” alleged Srinath. A few students then sat on the road outside campus in an attempt to block traffic as a protest, videos of which were shared on social media.

In a circular dated January 19, undersigned by EFLU’s Registrar (I/C), it is stated that “all the students, members of the teaching and non-teaching staff are informed to take part in the celebration without fail following social distancing and other protocols i.e; wearing of masks as per the MHA instructions about COVID-19.”

V-C Kumar, responding to the allegations and the FIR, that the truth will come out soon. “It is a false case. Police are investigating the matter and once that is over, they will give out the details and everything will be clear,” he told indianexpress.com, as he refused to divulge any more details.