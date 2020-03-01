Hyderabad: EFLU students claim cops locked campus to stop them from attending anti-CAA event

Police personnel at the EFLU campus on Sunday. (Express photo) Police personnel at the EFLU campus on Sunday. (Express photo)

Students at Hyderabad’s English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Sunday claimed police “locked up their campus” to prevent them from taking part in an anti-CAA protest.

“The Hyderabad police blocked gate no.2 and gate no.3 to stop students from going (to) anti-caa discussion,” the EFLU students’ Instagram page said.

Some students, who claimed to have interacted with the policemen on campus, said the personnel told them the gates were locked as they “had inputs that some groups from outside had plans to barge into the university and create trouble”.

The Hyderabad police could not be reached for comments despite efforts by the indianexpress.com.

“The police left by left by 4.45pm. Some of us had plans to take part in an anti-CAA protest outside the college campus. The police locked the gate to prevent us from coming out,” an EFLU student said.

On February 27, EFLU students had joined a protest at Osmania Arts College against the recent violence in Northeast Delhi.

Before this too, students of EFLU, Osmania, TISS-Hyderabad and Maulana Azad National Urdu University have staged demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens, and the alleged police brutality at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia students in New Delhi in December 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd