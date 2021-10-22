Hyderabad: EFLU holds webinar on Indo-French cultural encounters

The Department of French and Francophone Studies of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Friday organised a webinar on ‘Two perspectives on Indo-French cultural encounters: On Telugu-French translation and interculturality in Indo-French collaborations’.

Dr Anuradha Kanniganti, Lecturer in the Telugu Section, South Asia and Himalaya Department, and Adjoint Coordinator, UNESCO Chair on Multilingualism at the National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO), Paris, shared her experiences on the challenges of developing competence in Telugu amongst French learners. Her experiences, as explained by the key speaker, were as an academician, a translator, and also an intercultural trainer.

Dr Kanniganti further pointed out grey areas in translation and also on how the French received translation of Indian literature. In addition to these, she also highlighted a few aspects of the Indo-French cultural encounters in the context of business.

The speaker also spoke of a few aspects of Indo-French cultural encounters that arise in the context of business relationships. The webinar was attended by the students and members of the department of French and Francophone Studies and students and members of the department of Translation Studies.

Vice-Chancellor of EFLU Prof E Suresh Kumar said that the talk was followed by a question and answer session, where the participants had a lively discussion with the resource person on the challenges in Telugu-French translations and interculturality in Indo-French collaborations.