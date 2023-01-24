Hyderabad E-Mobility Week: First-ever Formula E race and lots more in store

The city of Hyderabad will witness the launch of many e-vehicles by top automobile companies during the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week which the Telangana government is hosting from February 5 to 11. The event will showcase the widest collection of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and energy storage solutions, and host the nation’s first-ever Formula electric single-seater racing show.

Global leaders, eminent academicians, business leaders, and policymakers will discuss the future of sustainable mobility and the global EV ecosystem at the event. It will provide a platform for the world to witness the strengths and capabilities of the global electric vehicle industry, along with significant international participation.

Government of Telangana is organizing the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from 6th-11th February 2023, packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad.@KTRTRS #TrailblazerTelangana #HyderabadEPrix #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/ELIfBJdNPQ — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 7, 2022

Telangana’s IT Minister K T Rama Rao said that Telangana is all set to showcase its prowess in the EV segment to the world. “We were one of the first states to launch the electric vehicle and energy storage policy and the state, being a pioneer in adopting sustainability, also aims to be an attractive investment destination in the EV segment,” he said.

Expressing his happiness to host the E-Mobility Week, Rao said that as Telangana is encouraging the faster adoption of electric vehicles, it aspires to be not just self-sufficient, but also a global hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems’ manufacturing.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), said that Telangana has created a friendly environment for the domestic and global EV companies to come and set up their base in the state and the Hyderabad E-Mobility week resonates with the government’s vision of spearheading the electric vehicle revolution in the country.

The key events include Rall-e Hyderabad on February 5. It is a first-of-its-kind EV rally where thousands of EV enthusiasts will be riding their two/three/four wheelers and electric buses to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in the city. Separate rallies from Bengaluru and Pune will culminate in Hyderabad simultaneously.

Niklas Gustafsson, Head of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs @VolvoGroup, met Minister @KTRTRS @wef, @Davos and shared Volvo’s focused vision on net zero emissions strategy. Minister invited Volvo to participate in the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week (Feb 5-11).#TelanganaAtDavos pic.twitter.com/JRxR2QoMYk — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 18, 2023

Mobility Next Hyderabad on February 6 will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. It will showcase global leaders, eminent academics, and policymakers discussing the future of sustainable mobility. The event will feature a mix of activities such as panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions by prominent stakeholders in the global sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Eminent industry leaders, including Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Mahindra Electric’s Suman Mishra, co-founder & CEO of Ather Tarun Mehta, president of Uber India South Asia Prabhjeet Singh, executive director of SKODA Auto Volkswagen India Christian Cahn von Seelen, MD of Volvo Group India Kamal Bali, and head of Climate Change Policy, British High Commission New Delhi Arina Cosac, among others will attend the summit.

The CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) StartUp Challenge would be held on February 7 with the Telangana government inviting Indian startups to showcase innovative, viable and scalable solutions in Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric mobility.

The city will be hosting one of the first EV expos in India – Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 – on February 8 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. It will include the widest collection of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and energy storage solutions. The show will see the launch of many e-vehicles by top automobile companies. While Mahindra will be showcasing Pininfarina Battista, Stellantis NV will be launching its Citroen eC3 car. India’s first unique EV skateboard MULA by Urban Sphere along with the launch of Quantum Energy’s electric vehicle Plasma (2W) will be launched on the occasion.

The show will also feature other launches, events, and innovations in the sector.

On February 10 and 11, the Hyderabad E-Prix, the first-ever Formula E race in India, will take place over two days. Formula E is the premier electric single-seater racing series in the world governed by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). Some of the fastest single-seater e-cars Global OEMs, 11 of the most competitive constructors, and 22 of the fastest drivers in the world would be participating in the E-Prix.