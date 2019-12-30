Hyderabad duo gets 10-day jail for abusing cops after drinking in public

On Sunday night, around 10.40 pm, a complaint was received from the people at Darga Yousufian about two people who were drinking alcohol near Janani Gate, Chota Kabrasthan, and creating a nuisance. On Sunday night, around 10.40 pm, a complaint was received from the people at Darga Yousufian about two people who were drinking alcohol near Janani Gate, Chota Kabrasthan, and creating a nuisance.

Two youngsters were awarded 10-day imprisonment in Hyderabad Monday after they were found guilty of drinking alcohol in public, creating a nuisance and abusing the police constables who tried to nab them.

According to Habeebnagar Police, one of the convicts, Md Sameer, 26, is a rowdy-sheeter while the other, Md Ameer, 25, is Sameer’s follower. On Sunday night, around 10.40 pm, a complaint was received from the people at Darga Yousufian about two people who were drinking alcohol near Janani Gate, Chota Kabrasthan, and creating a nuisance.

Inspector P Shiva Chandra told indianexpress.com that the duo also used filthy language against the police constables. They were arrested under charges of consuming alcohol in public, creating a nuisance, and obstructing duties of police official, etc. and a case was registered under relevant sections CP Act and Section 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

IInd Special Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, K. Vasudeva Rao pronounced the order awarding them 10-day imprisonment.

