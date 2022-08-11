Hyderabad: Duo arrested for manufacturing narcotics in makeshift lab

The Rachakonda police busted Wednesday a clandestine laboratory allegedly found to be manufacturing narcotic substances and synthetic drugs, operating out of a rented shed on the outskirts of Hyderabad and arrested two men.

Pulicherla Srinivas Reddy, a habitual drug peddler and B Pharm. graduate, and Nampally Lenin Babu, who has worked as a senior chemist in the research and development wing of several pharma companies, prepared methamphetamine at the lab in IDA Uppal.

In a joint operation, the special operations team of Bhongir zone and Uppal police raided the lab and residences of the two accused and seized 53 grams of methamphetamine, 3.6 kg of narcotics liquid, 12 bottles of methylamine 500ml, one LSD blot, one cocaine capsule 0.5gm, 50 kg of hydrochloride. The police had information on the preparation of narcotic substances at Akshaj Molecular Research Private Limited, run by the duo.

Srinivas Reddy was earlier arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB-Chennai) in 2010 and by NCB Hyderabad in 2014 for preparation and supply of Methamphetamine. In two similar cases registered against him at Keesara police station and Uppal police station in 2015 and 2018, respectively, he has been absconding, the police said. He had joined hands with Nampally Lenin Babu to prepare Methamphetamine for supply to one Napoleon in Chennai.

A postgraduate in Organic Chemistry from Warangal, Lenin Babu had worked in the R&D wings of several pharma companies before starting Akshaj Molecular Research Private Limited in 2014. He paid a monthly rent of Rs 27,000 for this shed that was his lab. According to police, he came into contact with Srinivas Reddy in 2017, Babu was arrested in 2018 by Uppal police on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine.

After release from jail in 2018, Babu returned to the preparation of methamphetamine along with Reddy about three months ago, the police said. The duo was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.