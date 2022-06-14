Hyderabad: ‘Drunk’ youngster climbs atop moving police car, damages vehicles

A youngster, reportedly intoxicated, climbed atop a police patrol car in Hyderabad and later damaged vehicles, including the police car. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the shirtless youngster can be seen sitting atop a moving police car. The incident took place at Asif Nagar Monday night, said the police.

In another video, a policeman could be seen thrashing the youngster with a plastic baton once he gets down from the vehicle at a petrol bunk. When contacted, the local police station refused to divulge details. The police maintained that the youngster was drunk and he damaged the rear windshield of the patrol car.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy said the bad influence of alcoholism has not only led to more rapes and murders but also to miscreants attacking police vehicles. He asked the civil society to introspect on the issue.

ఈ దృశ్యం మన హైదరాబాద్ లోనే…

ఆసిఫ్ నగర్ లో మందుబాబులు పోలీసు వాహనం ఎక్కి వీరంగం వేసి, వాహనం అద్దాలు ధ్వంసం చేశారు. మద్యం మత్తులో హత్యలు, అత్యాచారాలు దాటి పోలీసు వాహనాలపై దాడులు చేసే స్థాయికి పరిస్థితి వచ్చింది.

ఈ నగరాన్ని… ఈ పాలనను ఇలాగే వదిలేద్దామా!? పౌర సమాజం ఆలోచన చెయ్యాలి. pic.twitter.com/jIHrYnBtZi — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 14, 2022

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also tweeted a video and wrote: “In the name of friendly policing, fear of police is vanished in Telangana. Rowdy elements are taking police for granted as can be seen from video, a fellow intoxicated with Ganja is having a happy ride on the roof top of police vehicle…”

He tagged DGP M Mahendar Reddy and Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand in his post. Notably, ‘people-friendly policing’ is the tagline of the Telangana police department.

In the name of friendly policing, fear of police is vanished in Telangana.

Rowdy elements are taking police for granted as can be seen from video, a fellow intoxicated with Ganja is having a happy ride on the roof top of police vehicle.. @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs @CVAnandIPS pic.twitter.com/eksGgUmkSa — Prof Dasoju Srravan (@sravandasoju) June 14, 2022

An officer requesting anonymity said that the blue colts and patrol teams of Asif Nagar police were on the job ensuring the closure of establishments at around midnight when they got information about a person creating a nuisance in public. “It was a drunken brawl. He was creating trouble and threatening people. Our officers reached out and handled the situation. He went away first and suddenly came back with an axe-like weapon and jumped over the moving patrol car. It all happened so fast that our officers were also taken by surprise. He was apprehended with great difficulty,” the officer said.

The accused damaged an autorickshaw apart from the police vehicle, the police said. Meanwhile, more policemen reached the spot and took him into custody. The officer added that overpowering the youngster was a problem as he was wielding a weapon. “A case is registered and he will be remanded,” DCP (West Zone) Joel Davis told indianexpress.com.