Hyderabad: 1,814 caught drunk driving on New Year’s eve

As many as 1,814 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad on New Year’s eve. However, no major accidents were reported.

While the Cyberabad Police caught 931 drunk drivers, Hyderabad and Rachakonda police nabbed 496 and 387 persons, respectively. Their vehicles were detained on the spot. Special drives against driving under the influence were conducted across the tri-commissionerate of the state capital between 10 pm and 4 am.

However, the number of persons caught this year was less than last year, when 2,091 persons were found in violation of the law.

Among the 931 caught in Cyberabad, seven persons had blood alcohol count (BAC) of over 500mg/100ml as against the permissible limits of 30mg/100ml. Three minors and two women were caught drunk driving, the Cyberabad Police said.

The Hyderabad Police booked 367 cases against rash driving and overspeeding, and 237 cases of triple riding on bikes.

In Rachakonda police limits, 247 persons were booked for overspeeding and 6,049 persons were booked under various heads of the MV Act, a statement from Rachakonda police read.

“All of them will be produced before the court. Their driving licenses will be seized and sent to RTO concerned, recommending suspension under MV Act,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told reporters.