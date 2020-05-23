Hyderabad: DRDO lab develops AI-based attendance application called ‘AINA’

Facial features of several thousands of employees can be stored in the computer encoded in a small (less than 25KB) file. Facial features of several thousands of employees can be stored in the computer encoded in a small (less than 25KB) file.

Hyderabad-based Research Center Imarat, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, has developed an AI-based attendance application ‘AINA’, that captures the facial image of a person through a camera, thus avoiding contact-based verification.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become unsafe to use the biometric verification for attendance and ‘AINA’ captures the facial image of a registered employee for identification and verification. According to the makers, AINA has a light-weight installation process. It comes with a very intuitive and user-friendly GUI with audio prompts which can be optionally disabled.

According to a press release, ‘AINA’, which has been installed in city’s ESIC Hospital, can be deployed with minimal upgradation to the legacy attendance infrastructure with RFID readers.

‘AINA’ can be installed on a normal desktop computer with a GPU-based display adapter and existing CCTV cameras can be utilised for capturing facial images. Facial features of several thousands of employees can be stored in the computer encoded in a small (less than 25KB) file.

It is fully secure as it works as a standalone system, says the press release, adding that it does not require any connection to the internet. Since only the facial features are saved in an encoded form, the actual face images need not be saved, thereby ensuring privacy and security, it said. Furthermore, the server storing the facial features database is confined to the organisation premises.

