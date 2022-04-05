Hyderabad doctors perform minimal invasive neurosurgery to help elderly woman recover from vertebra fracture

The doctors at the Century Hospital, a multi-specialty healthcare provider in Hyderabad, successfully performed a minimal invasive neurosurgery to help a 60-year-old woman recover from a fracture in the lower vertebra.

Due to the location of the fracture, D12 vertebra, which led to a wedge compression, the doctors had to perform vertebroplasty, a procedure performed to stabilise compression fractures in the spine. As a part of this procedure, bone cement is injected into back bones (vertebrae) that have cracked or broken, often due to a fall or because of osteoporosis.

The cement injected into the fractured location then hardens, stabilises the fractures and supports the spine. This procedure is new at the Century Hospitals and has been performed successfully in this case.

Commenting on the procedure and the patient, Dr Karthik M, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Century Hospital, said, “After the fall incident, the patient was suffering from severe back pain that was aggravating with movement of body. So, we decided to provide biomechanical stability to the spine that could be done through vertebroplasty and this was performed through minimal invasive procedure, where bone cement is percutaneously injected into the fractured vertebrae. The patient’s pain subsided instantly and now she is back to her daily routine.”