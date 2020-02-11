Hyderabad: Doctor tries to set himself on fire after disciplinary action

The Hyderabad Police prevented doctor’s self-immolation. (Representational) The Hyderabad Police prevented doctor’s self-immolation. (Representational)

A doctor at Hyderabad hospital on Tuesday attempted to set himself afire after disciplinary action was taken on him for alleged misconduct with colleagues at a meeting, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at Gandhi Hospital when civil surgeon Dr Vasanth Kumar reached the hospital with four bottles of petrol strapped around his waist and attempted to immolate himself. However, he failed in the attempt as the hospital staff and police personnel intervened and stopped him from setting himself ablaze.

Alleging corruption and malpractices in the hospital’s functioning, Vasanth claimed he was being targeted for his honest efforts in fighting the novel Coronavirus.

Two days ago, Vasanth was shunted out of the hospital and directed to surrender before the Director of Public Health, after a complaint of ‘misconduct’ was lodged against him by other senior doctors. The superintendent of Gandhi hospital P Sravan Kumar had initiated the proceedings against Vasanth citing his questionable track record. Earlier, it was reported that action was taken against Vasanth for allegedly leaking information to media that two cases of novel coronavirus had tested positive a few days ago. This had created panic among health circles, but proven to be false.

Speaking to the Indianexpress.com, the hospital superintendent claimed the suicide bid was a stunt to seek attention, terming the allegations leveled by Vasanth as baseless.

“On Saturday, a team of central intelligence officials had visited the hospital to review the hospital’s preparedness in tackling a novel coronavirus outbreak, if that happens. While Dr. Prabhakar Reddy is the nodal officer for coronavirus cases in the hospital, Dr. Vasanth told the officials that the hospital is ill-equipped, unprepared and there are hardly any facilities. He told them that Gandhi hospital is not fit to be a nodal hospital. By spreading untruth, he tried to bring a bad name to the hospital,” the superintendent said.

Dr. Vasanth Kumar, according to the superintendent, has been trying to take the administration to ransom and taking undue advantage of the post of general secretary of the Telangana government doctor’s association (TGGDA). “There are many complaints against him. Around 2-3 cases are registered against him in the local police station. He was trying to extract money from the nearby medical stores. We have letters from these stores to prove this,” said the superintendent.

The DME, Dr. Ramesh Reddy said, “Disciplinary proceedings have already been initiated against him. Earlier too, warnings have been issued against him for blackmail and corruption charges.”

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 to Chilkalguda police inspector AC Balanagi Reddy and his team.

