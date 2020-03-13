Hyderabad: Doctor commits ‘suicide’, depression suspected

Subash worked as a cardiologist in Yashoda hospital. His father D Agaiah approached Petbasheerabad police later. Subash worked as a cardiologist in Yashoda hospital. His father D Agaiah approached Petbasheerabad police later.

A 32-year-old doctor working in a hospital in Hyderabad was found dead at this residence on Friday. Police suspect that the doctor, Dasarapu Subash, who lived with his parents in Quthbullapu of Medchal committed suicide.

According to police, Subash did not respond at around 6 am, when his mother tried to wake him up. She informed his father and they shifted him to a nearby hospital where a doctor examined him and declared him dead.

The family has been staying at Gayatri Nagar in Suchitra for the last five years. According to Agaiah’s complaint, Subash was in love with a girl whom he married. He told police that the girl later went to her parent’s home to persuade them to accept their relationship and had promised to return soon, but she did not. The doctor’s parents allege this led their son to end his life.

“We believe he was in depression. We don’t have a suicide note. He is suspected to have consumed some poison. We are investigating,” Inspector M Mahesh told indianexpress.com.

This is the third alleged suicide of a doctor in Hyderabad recently.

Earlier, a doctor and owner of a multi-specialty hospital at LB Nagar in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide at his office in the hospital on February 4, reportedly owing to financial issues. On March 9, a doctor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced gun in his house in Jawaharnagar, reportedly owing to financial issues.

