Hyderabad: 231 dilapidated buildings razed as part of monsoon preparedness

July 27, 2022 10:53:32 am
As many as 231 buildings, identified as dilapidated, have been demolished by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of monsoon preparedness.
Another 294 structures, according to the corporation, have either been repaired, vacated, or seized to date. These buildings are among the 620 dilapidated structures identified as part of its pre-monsoon survey for coercive action this year. A majority of them were in the Secunderabad zone.
As continued rains pose a threat to old and dilapidated structures, the corporation assured that it would continue to identify and act on dilapidated structures during the entire monsoon season.
It requested citizens living in such structures to stay safe and cooperate with the officials. Steps were also taken for cautioning and vacating the people living beneath insulated/sloppy terrains or along the old and dilapidated compound walls. The corporation is also stencilling caution notices on the walls of such dilapidated structures that are unsafe for living.
GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, in a statement, said that in case of any resistance to demolition by the persons, counselling is being done to the inmates to either vacate immediately or seize the structure restricting further movement in and around the dilapidated structure.
The GHMC conducted a survey to identify dilapidated structures and examined the structural stability of these structures and issued notices before taking up a special drive for demolition of the structures.
The highest among the 620 dilapidated buildings were identified in the Secunderabad zone (155), followed by LB Nagar (113), Khairatabad (109), Kukatpally (92), Charminar (89), and Serilingampally (62) zones.
Of the 231 structures demolished so far, the highest of 50 are in the LB Nagar zone. This is followed by Secunderabad (43), Kukatpally (43), Charminar (42), Khairatabad (34), and Serilingampally (19) zones.
The highest number of buildings either vacated, repaired, or sealed was in Secunderabad (63), followed by LB Nagar (60), Khairatabad (52), Kukatpally (46), Serilingampally (38), and Charminar (35) zones.
