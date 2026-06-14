‘Bhay mukt Bharat’: At CJP protest, Sonam Wangchuk calls on youth to question govt without fear

The protest reverberated with slogans of “Jai Bhim” and “Hail Constitution”. The protesters, most of them youngsters, carried posters demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. (Express Photo)

Addressing a crowd of about 200 people at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk at a protest of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday, activist Sonam Wangchuk called for a “bhay-mukt Bharat (India without fear)”.

“Young people whose lives are impacted by the many paper leaks and anomalies in examinations should, without fear, question the government responsible for these troubles,” the leader from Ladakh said, calling for educational development and environmental protection to be the way forward for the future of the country.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was not at the event. Vijeta Dahiya, one of the spokespersons of the party, said, “We remember the number of students who have lost their lives to exam anomalies. We salute the valour of those youth who are standing up demanding the resignation of Union HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.”