Sunday, March 01, 2020
Hyderabad: Denied gadget, 12-year-old boy jumps to death from fifth floor of apartment

Both siblings had wanted the device and when the father came home, he gave it to the elder sibling.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: March 1, 2020 9:12:42 am
hyderabad boy commits suicide over tablet, hyderabad boy commits suicide over gadget, hyderabad boy suicide, hyderabad city news A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father, police said.

Upset over his father giving a tab he wanted to his elder brother, a 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of their apartment here on Saturday, police said

As he was going out, the youngster rushed to the fifth floor of the building, climbed atop a water tank and leaped to his death, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father, police said.

