Staff at Covid testing centre, international passenger held at Hyderabad airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.65 cr

A 33-year-old staff at a Covid testing centre operated by a private diagnostics lab at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and a 24-year-old international passenger were arrested Thursday by airport Customs officials after they were allegedly found attempting to smuggle out gold worth Rs 1.65 crore.

According to officials, the passenger who arrived from Dubai and a Mapmygenome employee were identified and nabbed by the Air Intelligence Unit based on suspicion that gold was being smuggled out of the airport with the connivance of staff working at the Covid testing centre at the airport’s international arrival area.

The officials seized gold weighing 3.14 kg. “It was found that a polythene cover containing 2 packets of hard metal and 4 packets of paste suspected to be gold was kept inside the dustbin placed in the cabin of Mapmygenome,“ officials said. Mapmygenome India Ltd, a Hyderabad-based personal genomics company, was designated by the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited for testing samples of passengers for Covid-19.

Customs officials said that the staff at the Covid testing centre admitted during interrogation that those packets were handed over to him by the passenger while his samples were being collected for a Covid test.

According to the officials, he further admitted that he was supposed to take out the pouches discreetly through the Customs area for which he was offered a handsome consideration. The seized gold was certified to be 24 carats. Further investigation is on to find out details of handlers abroad and receivers in the country and to ascertain since when this modus operandi has been going on.