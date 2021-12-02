Hyderabad: Woman tests Covid positive on return from UK, sample sent for genome sequencing

A 35-year-old woman in Hyderabad has tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday, a day after she arrived from the United Kingdom (UK), one of the ‘at-risk’ countries as per the Centre’s guidelines in the wake of the Omicron strain’s emergence, said Telangana director of health Dr G Srinivas Rao.

The passenger, a native of Rangareddy district, has been moved to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) for observation and treatment even though she is asymptomatic and her health status is fine, Rao said.

“The woman’s sample has been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result is expected in three days. We feel that it could be the Delta variant of coronavirus and not the Omicron variant,” he added.

Dr Rao said all close contacts of the woman have tested negative for Covid-19. All 325 passengers who arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday from ‘at-risk’ countries in a British Airways and a Singapore Airlines aircraft are being quarantined and monitored and they would be tested again after seven days.

A mild spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases is being observed, the health department said. The health department, which had set a December 31 deadline to fully vaccinate 2.77 crore people, has partially vaccinated 90 per cent and fully vaccinated 47 per cent of the eligible population, Dr Rao said.

He advised people to carry full-vaccination certificates or ‘vaccine passports’ when venturing out as the health department staff would conduct random checks.