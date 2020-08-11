Hyderabad: Covid-19 patient found dead in hospital, suicide suspected

One of the staff found the patient dead inside the bathroom, said hospital officials.

A Covid-19 patient allegedly died by suicide at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad Tuesday morning. His body was found hanging from the bathroom ventilator in his room in the early hours of the day, said Chaderghat police.

The deceased, identified as a 60-year-old from Karimnagar district, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was admitted into the Malakpet branch of Yashoda Hospital on August 6, and was given a room on the hospital’s sixth floor.

According to the hospital, when medical staff went to check on him around 2.30 am, he was not to be found in his bed. They alerted their superiors and started searching for him. One of the staff found the patient dead inside the bathroom, said hospital officials.

The hospital management informed the brother of the deceased, who has given his statement to the police. A spokesperson of the hospital, when contacted, said that the deceased was admitted on August 6 and was recovering well and would have been discharged in a few days.

Chaderghat police said a case had been registered under section 174 CrPC and an investigation launched into the unnatural death. “It is a case of suicide. He was very disturbed after testing positive for the disease. Even before being infected, he was quite worried about being diagnosed with the disease. The family members told us that he was always watching television and was depressed,” station house officer Polishetty Sateesh told indianexpress.com.

He was the only person to test positive for COVID-19 from the family. There is no suicide note, he said. When asked, the SHO also ruled out any allegations against the hospital from the family of the deceased.

Suicide helpline numbers in Hyderabad:

Telangana

Roshni Trust:

+91 40 6620 2000, +91 40 6620 2001

Monday to Saturday: 11am to 9pm

Secunderabad

One Life

+91 7893078930

24×7

Hyderabad

Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline

104

24×7

Telangana

Darshika

+91 040 27755506, +91 040 27755505

Secunderabad

Makro Foundation – Suicide Prevention Helpdesk

+91 040 46004600

Monday to Friday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Hyderabad

