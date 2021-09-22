Hyderabad: Court restrains Revanth Reddy from linking KTR to Tollywood drugs case

The City Civil Court in Hyderabad, hearing the defamation suit filed by TRS party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, issued interim injection orders restraining Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy from making any further comments linking Rao with an ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate into a drug scandal involving Tollywood celebrities.

Issuing an ex-parte ad interim injunction order, the court restrained Revanth Reddy and his agents or any person representing him from making any further derogatory, libelous or scandalous statements either by way of print or electronic media and/or in public or in private including the social media and the internet linking K. Taraka Rama Rao with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Drugs Scandal.

Reddy had recently challenged Rao to undergo a drug test along with him and former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy as part of his “White Challenge” to create awareness against drug abuse in society. This resulted in a Twitter war with both Rao and Revanth taking jibes at each other. Reddy had also called Rao the brand ambassador of drugs and alleged that he had close connections with film stars who were questioned as part of the probe.

KTR approached the court on Monday against the TPCC chief, claiming that various slanderous and defamatory statements and allegations were made by Revanth Reddy falsely linking him with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court also issued a notice to Revanth Reddy and adjourned the matter for consideration on October 20, 2021.

After the Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department investigated a drug scandal involving foreign peddlers and film stars in 2017, the Enforcement Directorate has recently reopened the case and started an investigation into money laundering aspects. Film stars including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet, Charme Kaur and director Puri Jagannath were among those questioned by the ED recently.