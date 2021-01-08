Hyderabad family says daughter ‘tortured by mentally ill husband in Oman’, seeks MEA intervention

The parents of the woman have sent a representation to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking the ministry’s assistance in bringing back their daughter.

The family of a Hyderabad woman have claimed that she is being “tortured” by her “mentally ill husband” in Oman and appealed for the government’s intervention in bringing her back from the Gulf country.

According to the family, Farheen Begum, 26, was married to Oman national Saleem Nasser Salim Nasser Al-Salmi (42) in November 2019.

In a video message that Farheen has sent to her parents, she has said she was being tortured and wanted to come back.

“A month after marriage I came to know that he (husband) was mentally unstable. For the last 13 months, I am being tortured here. I am not allowed to talk to my family back home. They don’t give me food to eat or allow me to sleep at night. I am made to do all the work and take care of him at home. I cannot live here. I cannot bear this,” said Farheen in the video.

Agents married an Hyderabadi Girl to a mentally challenged Omani & even took her 1.0 lakhs mehar money. Fatima Begum appeals @DrSJaishankar to rescue her daughter Farheen Begum from Muscat, Oman./1 @HelplinePBSK @meaMADAD @Indemb_Muscat @hydcitypolice @ProtectorGenGOI@sushilrTOI pic.twitter.com/LWE4QD3YvC — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 7, 2021

The family said Farheen managed to make a video using the neighbour’s wifi and a phone that was given to her for any emergencies at home, and send it to a former corporator and social worker Amjed Ullah Khan based in Hyderabad’s old city.

The parents of the woman have sent a representation to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking the ministry’s assistance in bringing back their daughter.

“Two agents, Sayeed of Nawab Saheb Kunta and Qadeer of Moghalpura, came to us and said that a rich Omani family was searching for a girl to marry their son and advised us to talk to a third agent, Abdullah, from Muscat. They said the groom had two houses and a government job in Oman, and offered Rs 1 lakh as meher,” Farheen’s father Shaik Mehraj said.

The nikah was held at their home in Hyderabad on November 10, 2019, but the two local agents took away the meher money, he added. Farheen’s mother Fathima Begum said her daughter was shocked to find her husband’s behaviour abnormal and later came to know that he was mentally ill.

“I request the police to throw such agents behind bars as this is what they do to all women like me,” said Farheen.