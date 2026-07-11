Hyderabad couple missing after flying to Switzerland; police probe chit fund angle

Police said the sisters, aged 23 and 21, are now alone at home and have appealed for help to establish contact with their parents.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadJul 11, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Police said the sisters, aged 23 and 21, are now alone at home and have appealed for help to establish contact with their parents. Officials said the parents did not reveal much about their travel plans or where they were supposed to stay, "making it impossible to contact any hotel to find out if they had stayed there".Police said the sisters, aged 23 and 21, are now alone at home and have appealed for help to establish contact with their parents. Officials said the parents did not reveal much about their travel plans or where they were supposed to stay, "making it impossible to contact any hotel to find out if they had stayed there". (File)
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A Hyderabad-based couple who went to Switzerland on June 22 have been reported missing, leading to a police complaint.

Pabba Sreya, who works with a tech company, said in her complaint at Cherlapally Police Station on July 8 that her businessman father, P Chandrashekar, 51, and mother, P Swapna, residents of Cherlapally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, informed her and her sister that they were going on vacation to Switzerland on June 22. She stated that after she returned from work, her parents left for the airport, but that she subsequently lost touch with them. She also claimed that calls and texts to their mobile phones are going through, but they have not spoken to her or her sister since.

Police said the sisters, aged 23 and 21, are now alone at home and have appealed for help to establish contact with their parents. Officials said the parents did not reveal much about their travel plans or where they were supposed to stay, “making it impossible to contact any hotel to find out if they had stayed there”. The daughters have no idea where in Switzerland their parents were visiting. As per the FIR, the elder daughter was at work when her mother called and said that she and Chandrashekar were going to Switzerland, and they left as soon as she returned home from work.

Police have registered a missing FIR and launched an investigation. They are stated to be looking into Chandrashekar’s business dealings, including allegations that he may have been involved in a multi-crore chit fund scheme promising hefty returns to investors but could no longer repay them.

Police are probing whether the couple fled the country fearing police cases and deliberately broke contact with their daughters.

Officials are contacting airport and immigration authorities to gather more details about the couple’s travels. The FIR only mentions that they are missing.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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