Hyderabad couple missing after flying to Switzerland; police probe chit fund angle

Police said the sisters, aged 23 and 21, are now alone at home and have appealed for help to establish contact with their parents. Officials said the parents did not reveal much about their travel plans or where they were supposed to stay, "making it impossible to contact any hotel to find out if they had stayed there". (File)

A Hyderabad-based couple who went to Switzerland on June 22 have been reported missing, leading to a police complaint.

Pabba Sreya, who works with a tech company, said in her complaint at Cherlapally Police Station on July 8 that her businessman father, P Chandrashekar, 51, and mother, P Swapna, residents of Cherlapally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, informed her and her sister that they were going on vacation to Switzerland on June 22. She stated that after she returned from work, her parents left for the airport, but that she subsequently lost touch with them. She also claimed that calls and texts to their mobile phones are going through, but they have not spoken to her or her sister since.