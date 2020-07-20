Hyderabad: Man arrested for plasma fraud, cheated over 200 persons, say police

He would introduce himself as someone who recovered from COVID-19 and willing to donate plasma. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational) He would introduce himself as someone who recovered from COVID-19 and willing to donate plasma. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Hyderabad police Monday on charges of cheating COVID-19 patients after luring them with assurances to donate plasma and also to arrange anti-viral emergency drugs. The police suspected that the accused, Sandeep Reddy, a resident of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, had cheated over 200 persons in this manner.

As he observed a huge demand for plasma donors and also anti-viral drugs, he started looking out for his gullible victims on social networking platforms and started contacting them over the phone. He would introduce himself as someone who recovered from COVID-19 and willing to donate plasma. In certain cases, he introduced himself as a seller of antiviral drugs, the police said.

After gaining the confidence of victims, he would request them to transfer some money towards his travel expenses. Once the online transactions were successful, he would evade them, the police found out. According to police, he would also promise to arrange Tocilizumab 400 mg injection and cheated many others. He has cheated over 200 people, they said.

According to a police statement from G Chakravarthy, Additional DCP, the accused who was serving imprisonment in connection with two theft cases registered in Visakhapatnam hatched a plan to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic situation after his release from jail recently.

In connection with the offences, he is charged under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating) of IPC and section 66(d) of IT Act, 2008, at four different police stations including the Central Crime Station in Hyderabad. The Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) nabbed him and handed him over to Panjagutta police station for further investigation.

