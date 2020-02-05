Hyderabad: Coronavirus doesn’t spread through broiler chickens, clarifies GHMC

The health department has confirmed nine new suspected cases of 2019-nCoV in Hyderabad. (File) The health department has confirmed nine new suspected cases of 2019-nCoV in Hyderabad. (File)

In the wake of fake messages linking the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to the consumption of broiler chicken doing rounds on social media, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Wednesday appealed to the public to not believe in such rumours or spread them.

The chief veterinary officer (retired) of GHMC, Dr P Venkateshwar Reddy, said in the past few days social media was flooded with posts claiming that coronavirus was spreading through broiler chicken.

“There is no scientific evidence to back this claim. In India, there is not a single case of any bird being found positive to coronavirus. The photos that are being circulated are actually images of birds infected with ‘Ranikhet’ disease,” he said.

Reddy also said the method of cooking meat in India was safe and no virus could survive in more than 45 degrees Celsius. “Also, the abundant use of turmeric and other spices in Indian cuisine have antibiotic medicinal benefits,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the health department has confirmed nine new suspected cases of 2019-nCoV in the city. Five persons are admitted to Gandhi Hospital and four persons are in Government Fever hospital.

“They had all visited China recently. Three of them were sent to the nodal hospital by the Airport Health Authority, three were referred to hospital by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) teams, and three others have come to the hospital voluntarily,” Dr Vijay Kumar, state nodal officer for n-CoV told indianexpress.com.

According to Kumar, samples of all the nine suspects are awaited and 25 samples tested so far from the have all proved negative.

