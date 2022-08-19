Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

The Hyderabad Police Friday detained BJP MLA T Raja Singh following his repeated threats to not allow stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad.

After his detention, a video shared on Instagram through Singh’s account said the “TRS government has become a complete anti-Hindu party” and “now TRS government and the Telangana police will be responsible for4 whatever happens on 22nd August.. WaitAndWatch. It’s show time”.

Confirming the detention, a senior officer told indianexpress.com that the MLA was trying to go to the venue of the show Friday morning when he was taken in preventive detention. “We have taken him in preventive custody. This is not an arrest. As he tried to go, we took him in our custody. We will see how things go,” the officer said when asked if the MLA will be held in custody till the event is over.

Singh has been in open opposition of Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad. Earlier in the year, Faruqui’s show titled ‘Dhandho’ scheduled for January 9 was called off. While the saffron party was in strong opposition to the show, Faruiqui’s team cited the rising number of Covid cases as a reason to cancel the show. Now, Faruqui’s show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is listed tomorrow, August 20 in Hyderabad.

In a video message, Singh recently informed his supporters that Farouqui’s show has been confirmed at hall number 3 of the HITEX convention centre on August 20. The MLA requested his followers to identify the place in advance and purchase some tickets to the show as well.

“I am against this show. He has insulted my gods and what are we expected to do? We request the police to cancel this show and don’t let the city’s peace and harmony be disturbed. Request Muslims to join us and oppose him. And if police don’t pay heed to our requests, should we sit idle?” he asked.

In another video, urging the police to stop Faruqui from performing in Hyderabad, the MLA had threatened to set the show’s venue on fire if it happened. “In the past, they cancelled the event when Hindu groups united, though Minister KTR offered police protection and invited him. See what will happen this time. We will burn down the venue if anyone offers him one and if anything goes wrong, KTR’s government and police are responsible,” Singh said.

In December 2021, Minister K T Rama Rao offered an open invite to Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad after his show was cancelled in Bengaluru over threats from Hindu groups. He was trying to convey the message that Hyderabad was more tolerant and metropolitan than Bengaluru and welcomed him to visit Hyderabad and criticise the government.

Meanwhile, fans of Faruqui took to Twitter and lauded the Telangana Police for the action against the MLA.