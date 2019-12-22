Hyderabad: Complaint lodged against Farhan Akhtar’s tweet

According to advocate K Karunasagar, Farhan’s “seditious posts” are an offence under section 121, 121(A), 120(B), 505 of the Indian Penal Code. According to advocate K Karunasagar, Farhan’s “seditious posts” are an offence under section 121, 121(A), 120(B), 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

A police complaint was lodged against Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar in Hyderabad for his alleged ‘seditious post’ Friday. Saidabad police Friday received the complaint filed by advocate K Karunasagar, who is also president of Hindu Sanghatan.

In his complaint, Karunasagar alleged that the actor has tweeted certain seditious content in order to create fear, chaos and thereby instigate Muslims, transgenders, atheists, and Dalits to wage war against the Nation which may lead to anarchy and also promote enmity between communities.

K Srinivas, SHO, Saidabad police confirmed to indianexpress.com that a complaint has been received and a general diary entry has been made. “A preliminary enquiry is underway. The complaint and the facts need to be verified. We need to study the allegations. A legal opinion also will be taken before registering a case,” he said.

According to Karunasagar, Farhan’s “seditious posts” are an offence under section 121, 121(A), 120(B), 505 of the Indian Penal Code. “In the post against CAA and NRC on December 18, he has shared an image in which he says that many people will be inhumanly excluded due to being Muslims, transgender, atheists, adivasis, dalits, women, landless and/or without documents. They could be jailed, deported or placed in camps. This is nothing but instigating the public. Also, the India map he has shared in the post does not show PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India. This is a seditious act,” said Karunasagar.

