Two college students booked in Hyderabad after rash driving leads to death of woman

Two students of a private college on the outskirts of Hyderabad, driving two separate cars, were booked by the Cyberabad police after their rash and dangerous driving killed a 55-year-old woman and left her husband injured.

The deceased, Chakali Shantamma, was pillion riding while her husband (62) Chakali Narasimhlu was riding the scooty when a car hit them and knocked them over. According to the complaint, Shantamma died on the spot when a second car, which was chasing the first one, ran over her.

According to Narsingi police, the accident took place around 4.45 pm Tuesday near Kollur gate in Mirzaguda village. The two cars were speeding along the Shankarpally stretch despite the busy traffic. Soon after the accident, the locals caught hold of one of the drivers, named Satya, and thrashed him. He was admitted to a hospital while the police are verifying the details of the second driver, who was identified as Akhil.

The police have collected details of the owners of the cars and gathered footage from CCTV cameras along the stretch. “We are verifying the details. We know the two students were driving dangerously while proceeding from their college, which is situated around three km away from the place of the accident, to Hyderabad. We will serve notices to their parents,” inspector V Shiva Kumar told indianexpress.com. The police seized the two cars involved in the accident.

While initial reports suggested the presence of more than two people in the two cars at the time of the accident and the possibility of a race between the two, the police have refuted the same. The police rejected the possibility of a car race given the heavy traffic in the evening. “There were only two people. We know their details and we are verifying further information. The two have been named in the FIR. As per our investigation, they were not driving under the influence of alcohol but certainly rash driving,” the inspector added.

On a complaint from the victim couple’s son C Ramesh, an FIR was registered against the two students under Sections 304 A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 (Driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.