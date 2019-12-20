Hyderabad: College drop-outs caught with drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh

According to police, Zavier came in contact with drug peddler RM Goud of Goa three years ago. (Representational) According to police, Zavier came in contact with drug peddler RM Goud of Goa three years ago. (Representational)

In another drug bust, two 20-year-old youths were arrested by Hyderabad police after they were found in possession of narcotic substances. Police seized 5-gram heroin, 28 LSD blocks, 32 ecstasy tablets, and three kilogram Ganja worth around Rs 2.5 lakh from the duo.

While Francis Zavier and K Goutham, both college drop-outs, were arrested, three others are at large, according to police. “There are first time offenders. They were consumers and recently, about six months ago, they started peddling drugs for money. We need to arrest the absconding persons to know about the network,” Gummi Chakravarthy, Additional DCP, Task Force, Hyderabad, told indianexpress.com.

According to police, Zavier came in contact with drug peddler RM Goud of Goa three years ago. Goud used to supply heroin and LSD blocks to Zavier, who in turn used to offer them to his friends. As the demand grew, Zavier and his friend Goutham hatched a plan to make money in order to buy drugs from Goud in larger quantities.

They purchased Ganja at lower rates (Rs 7,000 per kg) from Adilabad and started selling it at higher rates (Rs25,000 to 30,000) in Goa. With the money, they started purchasing LSD and ecstasy from Goud and started selling the same at higher rates, said a statement from police.

Police are on the lookout for RM Goud, Akber and Sathar, who are said to have supplied drugs to the duo. According to police, Francis used to carry drugs to Hyderabad from Goa in private buses. In view of forthcoming New Year celebrations, the accused purchased drugs from Goa and brought them to Hyderabad for sale.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd