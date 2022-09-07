Hyderabad civic body prepares temporary ponds, Utsav Samithi wants Ganesh idol immersion at Hussainsagar lake

The annual Ganesh Nimmajjanam Shobhayatra, the grand idol immersion procession scheduled for September 9 in Hyderabad, has run into controversy with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), the umbrella organisation coordinating with lakhs of Ganesh pandals, accusing the state government of causing obstacles to the over four-decade-old tradition in the city. Its leaders are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday evening.

As the Utsav Samithi stands adamant on its demand for immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar lake itself, like every year in the past, the BJP cried foul against the government for discriminating against one community. The party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatened to take all the idols to Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister’s residence, in protest if they are not allowed immersion in the 450-year-old lake.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav , asked the BJP not to politicise the issue and disturb the peace and calm in the city. This year, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has arranged for 22 temporary ponds, 24 portable ponds, and 28 baby ponds beside lakes for immersion of Ganesh idols. The civic body has also deployed 280 regular cranes, 130 mobile cranes, over 100 expert swimmers, and about 10,000 sanitation staff for facilitating the immersion of idols across the city. To prevent the immersion of idols on Tank Bund road, the civic body has installed 10-foot-tall barricades along the stretch.

In the wake of threats from the BGUS and the BJP, senior police officials remained unavailable for comment on the law and order situation in the city. “It (to not allow immersion of plaster of paris (PoP) idols in Hussainsagar) is a policy decision,” one of them said. Another official said that the government’s stand is clear in the order of the Telangana High Court. “It is a political issue and better for the political machinery to retort,” said an official. Minister Yadav, when contacted, refused to comment.

Meanwhile, the state’s digital initiative on social media, FactCheck Telangana, tweeted Tuesday evening: “There is misinformation being spread across social media about Ganesh immersion in Hussain Sagar. The Hon’ble High Court for the State of Telangana, in its order dated July 21, 2022, has maintained that immersion of PoP idols in Tank Bund is prohibited, starting this year. However, clay idols will be allowed immersion. PoP idols can be immersed in 31 lakes and 74 baby ponds across the city. The GHMC has made arrangements in this regard. 280 cranes and 130 mobile cranes have been arranged. More than 10,000 sanitation workers have been engaged to help with the immersion process. Attaching the court orders for reference.” (sic)

Earlier on Tuesday, BGUS activists, including general secretary Bhagvanth Rao, were detained and taken into preventive custody as they decided to set out on a bike rally to the Hussainsagar lake. Three senior Utsav Samithi office-bearers, including Rao, have sat on an indefinite hunger strike at their headquarters in Siddiamber Bazar since Tuesday evening.

“We were told by authorities a month ago that all arrangements for the grand immersion will be made just like in previous years. With only two days left for the immersion, we feel nothing has been done by the government. Our only demand is that all big idols should be allowed to be immersed in Vinayak Sagar (Hussainsagar lake) from Tank Bund and NTR Mark just like in previous years,” Rao told indianexpress.com.

The Ganesh idol makers and artisans of Dhoolpet had approached the High Court against the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) May 2020 revised guidelines for idols immersion which banned plaster of paris in making idols. While considering the apprehensions of the community, the court also looked at orders passed by itself and the Supreme Court in the past regarding the use of PoP in idol making and their immersion in lakes in and around Hyderabad, and concerns of environmental degradation and destruction of ecology.

In September 2021, the court barred the immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar lake and other lakes and directed the construction of baby ponds for the purpose. It allowed, however, immersion of non-PoP idols in the lake from the side of Sanjeevaiah park road, Secretariat road and PV Ghat. Asking the government to implement the CPCB’s revised guidelines to the extent possible, it had asked the government to issue a government order (GO) by March 2022. Noting that no such GO was issued by the government, the Court in July 2022 said there was no prohibition or restraint in making and selling PoP idols but directed the organizers of the festivities to comply with its earlier issued directions.

According to Utsav Samithi, at least 1.5 lakh idols are to be immersed in Greater Hyderabad this year, of which close to 60,000 idols of height above 5 feet are scheduled to be immersed in the Hussainsagar lake on September 9. This also includes the 50-foot-tall Khairatabad Ganesh, which the organisers have made in clay.

“All the talk of the government has put all arrangements in place for immersion is an eyewash. As per our shastras, immersion should be done in natural sources of water. We do not believe in these artificial ponds,” the Utsav Samithi general secretary said. He said the government has a responsibility towards the people’s beliefs and should not wash its hands off citing court orders.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) spokesperson M Krishank said the BJP is indulging in communal politics even as the court’s orders were clear and that the Union government and their representatives were parties to the case. “In Ahmedabad, idols made of PoP and chemical dyes are banned. Our government is simply following the court order and how are we anti-Hindu?,” said Krishank, adding that immersion of idols has been going on in Hyderabad for the last six days without any chaos and confusion.

According to him, the state government in the last eight years has streamlined the process to allow immersion systematically without any congestion and chaos. “The BJP demands conservation of Hussainsagar water and Musi river first and at the same time calls this government anti-Hindu for its efforts to protect the lake,” he added.

The Utsav Samithi general secretary added: “All our pandal organisers will bring idols to Hussainsagar on September 9. The police should not force us to immerse idols in any nearby water bodies or ponds of their choice,” adding that the authorities should facilitate the procession and immersion festivities and not cause hurdles.