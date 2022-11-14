Hyderabad civic body demolishes ‘illegal’ sheds belonging to accused in TRS MLAs poaching case

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials razed two “illegal sheds” that were constructed outside Deccan Kitchen restaurant in Film Nagar here on Sunday.

“Notices were issued to the owners a month ago stating that the two illegal sheds would be demolished if they are not removed, but they did not pay heed. We razed the sheds after issuing another notice on Friday,’’ a GHMC official said.

The demolished constructions were taken up by Nanda Kumar, who was arrested along with two others in the TRS MLAs poaching case recently. The sheds were razed a day after police visited the restaurant seeking details about Nanda Kumar, and whether he and the other two accused in the bribe case met there before they were arrested on October 26.

However, Chitralekha Kumar, wife of Nanda Kumar, alleged that the sheds were targeted because Nanda Kumar had taken the building on lease. “The GHMC targeted the building only because Nanda Kumar had taken it on lease. I don’t know where they sent the notices to,’’ she said.

The building in which Deccan Kitchen is located is owned by the family of a Telugu actor who leased it to Nanda Kumar several years ago and he leased it to businessmen “without valid documentation”. After the demolition, at least two owners lodged police complaints alleging that Nanda Kumar had cheated them by not giving lease documents.

Based on a complaint by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, the Cyberabad police on October 26 arrested Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy from the farmhouse of the MLA in Moinabad for allegedly trying to lure four ruling party legislators to switch sides.Cases were booked under relevant sections – criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 – against the trio.

As per the FIR, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections. He also alleged that the trio had tried to bribe TRS MLAs G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao. The plan was to topple the TRS government of K Chandrashekar Reddy, Rohith Reddy alleged.