Hyderabad: CISF constable arrested for false email to headquarters

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly sent an email from a fake id to the headquarters complaining about harassment by senior officers was arrested by Rachakonda police in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused Shankar Dayal Poddar (28), posted at CISF training institute in the city, had been irregular to duty and warned by the superiors earlier. “After he had altercations with superiors, his leave request was rejected. The accused then decided to defame the superiors and created a fake Gmail ID on the name of one of his colleagues on his mobile phone. He made false allegations against the institution and his superiors and sent messages to the headquarters in New Delhi. He had alleged irregularities on campus, harassment from superior officers and so on to defame the training institute,” said the police.

The cyber crimes team of Rachakonda police booked Poddar, a native of Hooghly in West Bengal, under IPC sections 417 (cheating) and 419 (cheating by personation), and IT Act sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource).