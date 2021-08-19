Hyderabad: Chairman of Karvy Stock Broking held on charges of cheating in loan fraud case

Police Thursday arrested the Chairman and Managing Director of Karvy Stock Broking Pvt Ltd, C Parthasarathi, on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and others.

M/s Karvy Stock Broking Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad was accused of defaulting repayment of a loan amounting to Rs 137 crore availed from IndusInd Bank’s Hyderabad branch. The bank claimed the credit was availed by pledging securities and shares and personal guarantee of Parthasarathi by suppressing facts that the pledged securities belong to the clients. The company did not take consent from the clients and misused the power of attorney, a press release said.

Based on a complaint from the vice-president of IndusInd Bank, the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad Police began investigating the case.

According to police, the securities were transferred into the Demat Account of Karvy Stock Broking Pvt Ltd and pledged before the complainant for margin and short-term requirement in the business of KSBL from March 1, 2013. KSBL became a defaulter by allegedly diverting the funds into its own and connected businesses entities and on November 22, 2019, SEBI revoked the pledge of securities with banks/NBFCs and returned the securities/accounts.

The complainant bank was left with no collateral and thereby, KSBL defaulted in the repayment of about Rs 137 crore as of March 31, 2021, police said.

The investigation into the complaint revealed that the accused also diverted Rs 720 crore of clients’ funds which are lying in the bank accounts linked with their trading account.

“The accused company here is also learnt to have taken credit facilities from several other banks/NBFCs to the tune of about Rs 680 crore by pledging client securities without their consent and defaulted on further repayment. In this regard, SEBI banned Karvy in 2020. Several criminal cases were registered at CCS Detective Department Hyderabad against the accused company and others,” the statement said.

The 67-year-old CMD was apprehended at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and produced before the XII ACMM Court for judicial Remand.

Police invoked IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 421 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property to prevent distribution among creditors), 422 (dishonestly or fraudulently preventing debt being available for creditors), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) against the accused and others.

Two more cases are currently being investigated into allegations of loan frauds amounting to approximately Rs 340 crore and Rs 7 crore by KSBL and Karvy Commodities Pvt Ltd.