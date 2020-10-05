Hyderabad caste killing: Four more arrests in interior designer’s murder

The couple during their marriage ceremony.

The Cyberabad police Monday arrested four more persons allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of Hemanth Kumar, a 28-year-old interior designer in Hyderabad, who was allegedly killed by his in-laws on September 25 for marrying their daughter who belongs to a higher caste.

In connection with the case, the police had earlier arrested 14 persons, 12 of whom are members of his wife Avanthi’s family, including her parents Donthireddy Laxma Reddy (54), and Donthireddy Archana (44). It was stated by the police that the accused conspired to kill Hemanth and hired killers to execute their plan.

On Monday, the police arrested Somayala Raju (52), Erukala alias Banapuram Krishna (33), Mohammed Pasha (32), and Byagari Sayanna (48). According to a police press note, Somayala Raju, a close friend of the main accused Guduru Ygender Reddy, was present in all conspiracy meetings and coordinated with the hired killers. Sayanna was previously involved in two murder cases in Patancheru police station and is a rowdy-sheeter of IDA Ballarum police station.

As per their plan, the press note said, all the accused persons went to Hemanth and Avanthi’s house in three cars, and forcibly kidnapped them. “Enroute, Avanthi got down and escaped while Hemanth was taken away by Guduru Yugender Reddy, Erukala alias Banapuram Krishna, and Minpur Buchi Yadav. They strangled Hemanth to death around 7.30 pm on the outskirts of Kistaigudem village in Sangareddy district,” police said.

All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

