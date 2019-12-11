Hyderabad: ‘Headless’ for over a year, State Human Rights Commission has more than 10,000 cases pending

About 60 per cent of the complaints received at the SHRC are about police atrocities, negligence on part of the police, their interference in civil land disputes, etc. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey) About 60 per cent of the complaints received at the SHRC are about police atrocities, negligence on part of the police, their interference in civil land disputes, etc. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

Even as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was quick to take suo moto cognisance of the “encounter” killings of four people in Telangana who were alleged to have gangraped and murdered a 26-year-old veterinarian, there has been no action from the State Human Rights Commission in Hyderabad, which has been headless for over a year now. Since November 1, 2018, not a single order has been passed by the SHRC, completely shutting down the complaint redressal process.

On Tuesday, December 10, celebrated globally as Human Rights Day, the verandahs, court halls and even office rooms of the SHRC in Hyderabad wore a deserted look, with only a few employees seen carrying out their daily administrative chores.

According to P Srinivas Rao, SHRC public information officer, the commission has received as many as 5,948 complaints between November 1, 2018, and December 9, 2019. In addition, there exists another 4,408 pending cases, taking the total number of cases to be resolved to 10,356.

The commission, however, continues to receive complaints on municipal negligence, medical negligence, matters relating to non-payment of salaries, non-settlement of retirement benefits, family disputes, domestic violence, child abuse, atrocities against SC/STs etc. On average, 400 to 500 cases are admitted by the Commission every month.

Ironically, about 60 per cent of the complaints received at the SHRC are regarding police atrocities, negligence on part of the police, their interference in civil land disputes etc.

After Justice Nissar Ahmed Kakru completed his term as SHRC chairperson in December 2016, the then secretary and CEO of the commission, D Subramanyam, was handed over the reins of the commission. After Subramanyam retired on October 31, 2018, the commission has been without a head.

“We are waiting for the appointment of a chairperson. Our files are prepared with a gist of the cases so as to expedite the works,” said Rao.

While Andhra Pradesh had issued a government order over a year ago, stating that its Commission would function from Amaravati, the Telangana government last week issued a notification regarding constitution of a separate SHRC.

Prof Gaddam Laxman, president of Civil Liberties Committee(CLC), said the state government had made a mockery of the SHRC by not appointing a judge to deal with the cases.

“Plenty of cases are pending and it is (nothing but) the inaction of the state government. It does not have any respect for the democratic rights of the people of Telangana State. It is worried that the Commission would pull them up for their flaws and lacunae. This is why they do not want a Commission,” said Laxman.

