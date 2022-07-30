scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for alleged hawala operations

Madhava Reddy and Chikoti Praveen have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for further questioning on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
July 30, 2022 10:42:12 am
Chikoti Praveen (Source: Instagram)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is hot on the trail of two Hyderabad-based businessmen with ‘big’ connections, for organising gambling events at casinos in Nepal, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and elsewhere, and allegedly illegally transferring crores of rupees to India through hawala operations.

The ED conducted raids at the residence of Madhava Reddy and Chikoti Praveen in Bowenpally and Saidabad, respectively, apart from six other locations on July 27. Officials seized laptops, mobile phones, and documents for further analysis.

Over four days between June 10 and 13, punters from Telangana are said to have splurged crores of rupees at Casino Vegas by Big Daddy, Nepal’s largest casino, which is located about 20 minutes from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal’s Siliguri. Reddy and Praveen reportedly arranged chartered flights for them to reach Hotel Mechi Crown in eastern Nepal’s Jhapa district from Hyderabad.

Based on inputs received and evidence recovered, the ED is investigating the duo for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The duo allegedly held similar events in Goa, Sri Lanka and other countries where gambling is legal or regulated for their special invitees from India, by offering special tour packages at the cost of Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh.

Praveen is known for displaying his extravagant lifestyle on social media. On his Instagram profile, he describes himself as “an animal and nature lover”, and adds he “loves to trek in western ghats, part of big daddy casino, goa, luv to gamble (sic)”. On his page, he is seen with film stars such as Mallika Sherawat and Govinda in photographs. Forest Department officials have also inspected Praveen’s farmhouse in Kadthal to check for violations of the Wildlife Protection Act by confining endangered and protected species, as he has posted several photographs of exotic animals and reptiles.

Praveen and Reddy allegedly have links with several politicians and film actors. The duo, along with three others, has been asked to appear before the ED for further questioning on Monday. Kumar told reporters he would be meeting ED officials to clarify “certain doubts”, and stressed that casinos are legal in Goa and Nepal.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Ch Malla Reddy, whose MLA sticker was allegedly found stuck on Reddy’s car, has denied any association with the duo. He told the media that he had removed the sticker from his vehicle and that someone might have used it without his knowledge.

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Balineni Srinivas Reddy also told reporters that he was in no way linked to Praveen.

