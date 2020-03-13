Hyderabad: Narrow escape for 26 passengers after sleeper bus goes up in flames in BHEL Township

B Anil Reddy, the driver, claimed an electrical short circuit could have caused the fire. B Anil Reddy, the driver, claimed an electrical short circuit could have caused the fire.

Passengers travelling on a private bus from Mumbai to Hyderabad had a narrow escape Friday after the vehicle went up in flames near BHEL Township in the city. Orange Travels’ AC sleeper bus, with 26 passengers on board, was completely gutted in the fire. However, passengers were quick to alight, and there were no injuries.

An official from RC Puram Police Station told IndianExpress.com, “At around 6.45 am, the Hyderabad-bound bus from Mumbai was reaching the city. One passenger had to get down at BHEL and as the bus was slowing down, the driver noticed sparks. He immediately turned off the engine and asked everyone to get out. Apart from passengers, another driver and cleaner were present. There are no casualties.”

B Anil Reddy, the driver, claimed an electrical short circuit could have caused the fire.

Ranjith, who was on the bus, said the passengers were asked to get out after the driver noticed smoke. The fire brigade were pressed into service soon after and the fire was brought under control.

A young woman passenger, standing beside the gutted bus, told the media she heard shouts alerting passengers to deboard and that she realised what was going on only after seeing the smoke.

Another woman, who was travelling with an infant, said, “There was so much of smoke, we dint not know what happened. We were saved only because we managed to get off.”

The fire led to traffic snarls in the area.

