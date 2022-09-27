Hyderabad: Burqa-clad sisters booked for breach of peace, taken into custody

The Hyderabad police registered an FIR against two burqa-clad women for vandalising the statue of Mother Mary in a neighbourhood church and then desecrating an idol of Goddess Durga at a nearby Navratri pandal in the city Tuesday morning.

The police took them into custody after tension gripped the locality. Inquiries revealed that they suffer from a psychological condition called ‘cyclothymia’ or ‘psychothemia’ and have been under treatment, M Rajesh Chandra, the deputy commissioner of police (central zone), told indianexpress.com.

The incident took place near AC Guards Chintal Basti area. Aged between 20 and 30, the two women resided with their aged parents in Masab Tank. One of them had a spanner in possession and allegedly tried to attack people who tried to intervene. They spoke in English and refused to answer questions, a source said.

The family of five had moved back to Hyderabad from Jeddah only in 2018. While the two women and their mother suffered from extreme levels of anxiety, a condition of cyclothymia, it was their aging father who took care of them. Their only brother, who works for a corporate firm, lives separately, said the source.

“The father has been unwell and bedridden for the last two days. Due to this, he is unable to supervise his daughters. The two women have been roaming around the neighbourhood and creating a nuisance for the last two days. They have picked up several fights in the neighbourhood. Today, as they vandalised Mother Mary’s idol at a church and goddess Durga’s idol at a pandal, we have taken them into custody,” the DCP said.

According to him, the father usually kept their house locked to prevent the women from going out. Their home, too, was strange as all the windows were covered to prevent any contact with the outside world.

“We have registered an FIR against the two women and sent them for medical examination. We are also counseling their brother. Based on the report, we will take legal action,” the DCP added.

The Saifabad police have invoked Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 451 (house-trespass to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code against the sisters.