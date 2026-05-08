Hyderabad: B.Tech student stabbed to death while watching IPL match outside Indiranagar home

Family accuses relatives of a woman he was in a relationship with; police say accused have been identified

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadMay 8, 2026 04:07 PM IST
student stabbed to death in HyderabadPolice said they have identified some assailants and are trying to arrest them.(File photo)
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There was tension in Indiranagar in Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda area after angry family members confronted the police over the murder of a 22-year-old B.Tech student on Thursday night.

Yuvan Akhil Kumar, a third-year student of Malla Reddy College of Engineering, was watching an IPL match with friends on a mobile phone outside his home in Indiranagar when at least four persons attacked him with sharp weapons, stabbing him on his chest, abdomen and neck. Yuvan died while being taken to the hospital.

His family alleged the attackers are from the family of a woman Yuvan was in a relationship. Police said they have identified some assailants and are trying to arrest them. Yuvan’s mother and sister, along with several relatives and neighbours, staged a protest outside the woman’s home, demanding that police arrest her family members. Yuvan lost his father at a young age, and his mother, a domestic help, raised the two children. Seeking swift justice, she threatened to immolate herself during the protest.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area as local elected representatives also joined the protest.

“If they had a problem, they should have talked with my mother… they killed my brother brutally,” said his sister.

Secunderabad Zone Additional DCP J Narasiah said the woman’s parents had warned Yuvan four months ago to stop meeting her. “This attack seems to stem from a relationship. The girl’s family was against it and warned them several times. Yuvan, his mother and sister recently moved to Jawahar Nagar, and his mother told us that he promised her he would stop meeting or speaking to the woman. He told her he would concentrate on finishing his engineering and look for a job. What triggered last night’s attack is under investigation,” he said.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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