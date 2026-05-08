Hyderabad: B.Tech student stabbed to death while watching IPL match outside Indiranagar home

Police said they have identified some assailants and are trying to arrest them.(File photo)

There was tension in Indiranagar in Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda area after angry family members confronted the police over the murder of a 22-year-old B.Tech student on Thursday night.

Yuvan Akhil Kumar, a third-year student of Malla Reddy College of Engineering, was watching an IPL match with friends on a mobile phone outside his home in Indiranagar when at least four persons attacked him with sharp weapons, stabbing him on his chest, abdomen and neck. Yuvan died while being taken to the hospital.

His family alleged the attackers are from the family of a woman Yuvan was in a relationship. Police said they have identified some assailants and are trying to arrest them. Yuvan’s mother and sister, along with several relatives and neighbours, staged a protest outside the woman’s home, demanding that police arrest her family members. Yuvan lost his father at a young age, and his mother, a domestic help, raised the two children. Seeking swift justice, she threatened to immolate herself during the protest.