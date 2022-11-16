scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Upset over family affairs, Hyderabad man makes hoax bomb call; court sends him to jail

According to police, the man was depressed over his wife who left him due to his harassment. He rang up the police and informed them that a bomb was planted near the Mandir-Masjid junction after getting drunk on Tuesday night.

The man was in inebriated state when he made the call and was depressed over his wife leaving him.

A local court in Hyderabad Wednesday sent a man to jail for 18 days for making a hoax bomb threat call. The accused, Mohammed Akbar Khan of Santoshnagar, made the fake bomb threat call to the police control room Tuesday night and was traced and arrested by Saidabad police within hours, police said.

N Venkata Ramana, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Malakpet), said that Khan, an autorickshaw driver, made the call after getting drunk Tuesday night as he was depressed over his wife leaving him. The officer said that due to the differences between the couple, the wife took their daughter and left for her maternal home at Bangarigga in Choutuppal four days ago. The wife who was vexed with Khan’s harassment refused to return despite his persuasion.

“He got drunk and called the police from his mobile phone to inform them that there was a bomb planted at the Mandir-Masjid junction in Santoshnagar. Our bomb disposal squads cleared the locality. He was caught in the night itself. His blood alcohol content was found to be excessively high at 333 mg/dL. The court has sent him to 18 days imprisonment,” the officer told indianexpress.com, adding that man did not have any criminal antecedents.

According to police, the caller informed the police at 9.10 pm that a bomb was planted near the Mandir-Masjid junction. The information was passed on to the local police and bomb disposal squads were pressed to comb the locality. While the squads could not find anything even as tension prevailed in the locality for a couple of hours, the police traced the caller to Hafeez Baba Nagar and learned the facts.

He was charged under sections 182 (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and 70(b) of Hyderabad City Police Act.

The court found him guilty of the offence and convicted him to undergo imprisonment for 18 days, police said.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 03:02:22 pm
Live Blog

