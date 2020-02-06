Hyderabad: Bomb alert on Intercity Express turns out to be a hoax

It took over an hour-long security operation at the Secunderabad station to confirm that the call was a hoax. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com) It took over an hour-long security operation at the Secunderabad station to confirm that the call was a hoax. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com)

An early morning call about bombs planted on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Intercity Express sent the security machinery into a tizzy Thursday.

Not only had the train started its journey, it was headed to one of the busiest stations — the Secunderabad junction — in 10 minutes.

It took over an hour-long security operation, involving personnel from the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, at the Secunderabad station to confirm that the call was a hoax.

According to the police, the call was received by at the emergency number- Dial100 at 5.30 am, when the train had already started from Lingampally station and was heading to Secunderabad junction.

“We were informed by dial100 that bombs were planted in C1 and C2 coaches of Hyderabad-Vijayawada Intercity Express. It was a call from a man,” SP, Government Railway Police, B Anuradha told indianexpress.com.

As the train reached Secunderabad junction by 5.40am, personnel from Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and the local police, apart from the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, checked the compartments thoroughly, she said.

A case has been registered against the unknown caller. Efforts are on to trace him, she added.

