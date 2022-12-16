scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Body of 10-year-old who went missing after reaching school found in Hyderabad lake

The girl’s father had dropped her off at school on Thursday morning. The police located her body after CCTV footage showed her walking out of school, towards a lake.

The body of a 10-year-old schoolgirl who had gone missing on Thursday morning after she was dropped off at her school in Medchal, an outer suburb of Hyderabad, was found in a lake in Dammaiguda on Friday morning, the police said.

The girl’s body was found after the police recovered CCTV footage that showed her walking out of the school and going towards the lake.

At 9 am on Thursday, the girl’s father dropped her off at school and left for work. According to the police, he received a call from his daughter’s class teacher asking why she had not come to school. Hearing this, the father told the police that he rushed back to school and began searching for his daughter, along with school authorities.

At 6 pm, a police complaint was lodged. The police used a dog squad but could not locate the girl.

More from Hyderabad

On Friday, the girl’s family alleged that the police did not show them the body for identification and immediately rushed it to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:39:21 pm
