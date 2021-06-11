Hyderabad: Nine arrested after video of outdoor birthday celebration goes viral

Nine youngsters in Hyderabad were arrested Friday for violating Covid-19 protocols and lockdown guidelines while celebrating birthday of two of them. The celebration took place in the bylanes of Afzalsagar near Mallepally in the city on the night of June 9.

The youngsters took to the streets in the neighbourhood at midnight, wielding swords and knives, and danced to music in a crowd. Following this, a case was registered at Habeebnagar police station.

The visuals from the midnight celebration were shared widely on social media demanding action against them. Police booked them under section 25 of the Arms Act, sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the video, in the backdrop of a huge Flexi with greetings for the two birthday boys, other youngsters could be seen lifting the two on

their shoulders and dancing to music. At least six people could be seen brandishing either a sword or a knife.

Station House Officer M Narender told indianexpress.com that all nine of them were arrested and being produced before the court. “Ramu Yadav alias Sairam and Arjun were celebrating their birthday in presence of their followers. Seven of their followers were dancing with swords. All accused are arrested,” said the SHO. They were celebrating the birthdays on the street on the intervening night of June 9 and 10 and were charged for violating Covid-19 pandemic rules and government orders, apart from dancing with swords, he added.

The Telangana government had declared a state-wide lockdown on May 12.

After multiple extensions, the state cabinet has decided to open up the state between 6 am and 5 pm while a strict lockdown would continue from 6 pm to 6 am.

On Thursday, a total of 1,798 new infections and 14 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported. The number of active caseload under home isolation or hospital treatment has come down to 23,561 as of date.

The state tested 1,30,430 samples on Thursday. Of them, 1,798 tested positive while results were awaited for 7,304 samples. The test positivity rate for the day was 1.46 per cent.