Hyderabad’s Biodiversity flyover to re-open today after being shut for over a month

The flyover was shut on November 23 following a car crash that led to the death of a woman. (Videograb: ANI/File Photo) The flyover was shut on November 23 following a car crash that led to the death of a woman. (Videograb: ANI/File Photo)

The Biodiversity flyover near Hyderabad’s Gachibowli is all set to open on Saturday, after it was shut on November 23 following a car crash that led to the death of a woman. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar and police officials, inspected the flyover in the morning.

The 990-meter flyover was first inaugurated on November 4, 2019. The other reason for shutting down the flyover was allegations of its faulty design — an S-curve and steep elevation.

GHMC officials will continue to observe the flyover with the help of CCTV cameras by studying the traffic movement and the behaviour of the motorists’ for at least one month. The CCTV recordings will be sent to the expert committee daily for further examination.

The state government had set up an independent committee to study the flyover following the accident. Rubber rumble strips and iron view blockers have been set up on the sides of the flyover.

Speed guns to reduce overspeeding have also been placed. A speed limit of 40 km per hour has been set for the drivers and motorists. The police has also said that stopping for selfies is banned and any violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,100.

“Curtain view-cutters have been placed on either side to block views. There will be a fine for stopping on the flyover for taking selfies and also for overspeeding,” the mayor told media.

Chief engineer (projects) R Sreedhar added that the expert committee has studied whether IRC code was followed in the designing and the construction of the flyover.

“They found that design and construction has been according to rules. The two accidents occurred due to errant drivers, though a speed limit of 40 km per hour was set earlier. Suggestions were given on motorists behaviour and course of action to control speed. After implementing those suggestions, the expert committee team has test-driven 10-12 times on the flyover for around 4 hours on December 30 and then given the clearance to throw open the flyover,” he added.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd