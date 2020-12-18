Hyderabad: Drunk youth killed in bike accident on Durgam Cheruvu flyover

There were no external injuries on her body, the police said. (Representational)

A student was killed and two of his friends suffered injures after their bike rammed into the median on Durgam Cheruvu flyover Thursday. According to the police, the youngsters were drunk and the rider, who lost his life in the accident, did not have a driving licence.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva (20), who was a third year BTech student at a city Engineering College. Madhapur police have filed a case under section 304(II) (culpable homicide note amounting to murder) against the two friends, Prashant(22) and Vijay (22). All three are natives of Sircilla town and were schoolmates. On Wednesday night, the friends celebrated Prashant’s birthday at his apartment in Yousufguda, after which they went for a ride in the wee hours. Shiva and Prashant were roommates, and Vijay stayed at Jeedimetla.

“The three friends went on a joyride during the early hours of Thursday after consuming liquor. They were traveling from road number 45 of Jubilee Hills towards ITC Kohenur hotel when the rider lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median. The accident took place around 3.30 am,” said P Ravindra Prasad, SHO, Madhapur police. The trio was rushed to a hospital where Shiva was declared brought dead.

“The case is under investigation. Despite knowing that Shiva did not have a driving licence, he was encouraged to ride the bike. They did not wear helmets. We have registered a case against the duo under sections 304 (II), 109 of the IPC, 184, 185, 188 of the MV Act,” the inspector added.

The family members of Shiva donated his eyes. The two friends are out of danger, said the police.

